Polar Express coming to Auburn; tickets on sale next week

Santa Claus Sends Smiles
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - All aboard the Polar Express!

Hop on the Polar Express on December 4 to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the North Pole! The session times are at 9 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m.

Activities such as holiday themed art projects, story time with Mrs. Claus and hot chocolate and cookies will also be available.

Children ages 12 and under are invited to this festive children’s event at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. Children are required to be accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Children 2 years and younger are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Purchase tickets early - this event has sold out in previous years! Tickets will be $15 per person. The tickets sales are a donation to the Auburn Arts Association and help fund their many art education programs, therefore they are nonrefundable.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas while participating in this festive event!

Tickets for this event will go on sale Monday, Nov. 1. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

