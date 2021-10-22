Business Break
UPDATE: Clerk shoots protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.

Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person was shot at a Columbus gas station on Wednesday, October 20.

The incident happened at Circle K on Forrest Road.

According to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams, the shooting was not from an armed robbery. Witnesses say that the man who was shot was the primary aggressor.

Williams says he was both physically and verbally aggressive with customers and the clerk. The clerk shot him in the shoulder stating that he feared for the lives of the customers and himself.

Although the shooting took place inside the gas station, when Columbus police arrived, the aggressor that was shot was lying outside in grass.

He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown with a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. He is still in critical condition and has not been charged at this time.

The man’s identity has not been given at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we follow this case.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

