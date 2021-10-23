Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured seven others early Saturday morning in Fort Valley.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured seven others in Fort Valley.

According to the GBI, the incident happened at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University early Saturday morning.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks says 27-year-old Tyler French died around 3 a.m. Saturday. GBI says French was not a student at Fort Valley State University.

The seven other victims were taken to hospitals and all in stable condition.

Fort Valley State went on lockdown after the shooting, but lockdown has been lifted, the school says.

The GBI and other investigators are asking for the public’s help with any information about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison

Latest News

Nearly 90% of Ft. Benning soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19
Randolph County School System sees record-high graduation rate
Macon County School District announces superintendent finalists
Opelika city councilman to resign, citing ALS diagnosis