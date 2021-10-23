Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee

19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in Tuskegee.(Source: Macon County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee Police Department (TPD) has made two arrests following a gas station shooting.

Tuskegee police say they were called to the Chevron gas station on West Martin Luther King Highway Thursday in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery where is now listed in stable condition.

After an investigation, authorities arrested 19-year-old Tuskegee University student Nassir Nevett. He was charged with first degree assault and placed in the Macon County Jail. Police say Nevett has since been released on a $60,000 bond.

Police also arrested 59-year-old Tuskegee resident Curtis Ezell. TPD says Ezell was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He also had an outstanding felony warrant with the Jefferson County Sheriff Department, according to police.

Tuskegee police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department Investigation Division at 334-727-0200 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges

Latest News

Nearly 90% of Ft. Benning soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19
Randolph County School System sees record-high graduation rate
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University
Macon County School District announces superintendent finalists