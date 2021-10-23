Breast cancer awareness fall festival to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A breast cancer awareness fall festival is happening in Columbus tomorrow.

The K Day Fall Festival will take place on Buena Vista Rd.in the old Wal-Mart parking lot.

The event will bring awareness to the cause and all money raised will go to benefit the cancer awareness and survivors of cancer.

The fun kicks off at 2 p.m and will wrap up at 7 p.m.

