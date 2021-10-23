Business Break
Breast cancer awareness fall festival to be held in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A breast cancer awareness fall festival is happening in Columbus tomorrow.

The K Day Fall Festival will take place on Buena Vista Rd.in the old Wal-Mart parking lot.

The event will bring awareness to the cause and all money raised will go to benefit the cancer awareness and survivors of cancer.

The fun kicks off at 2 p.m and will wrap up at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

