Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are a lot of activities going on in Columbus this weekend for children and adults including the 8th annual Food Truck Festival. Over 20 food trucks will descend upon Uptown Columbus’ Woodruff Park and Dillingham Street Bridge to provide a food lover’s paradise.

One food truck owners tells News Leader 9 they will be offering flavoral, vegan and pescatarian meals.

The 8th annual Uptown Columbus food truck festival is right around the corner. In fact, the event, which typically draws large crowds, starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. While there won’t be a lot of local food trucks there, News Leader 9 caught up with one couple who will be pulling up to ensure there’s a meal for everyone.

“In 2019, we bought our food truck,” said Asha Pitts. “2020 came, COVID slowed us down a little bit. “We picked back up and we just a hit from there.”

Columbus natives Corrdarius and Asha Pitts say they opened Vego Taco in August after noticing there weren’t a lot of local vegan restaurants.

“It wasn’t many to choose from so we would actually have to go out of the city to find vegan options,” said Asha. “Atlanta was one of our hotspots to go to get vegan food.”

Taco lovers themselves, they began creating meals that are not only healthy, but also flavorful.

“Our motto is where healthy meets flavor,” said Asha. “We try to make it as close to the real thing as possible.”

The best selling item on their menu -- the birria tacos. Asha says customers often cannot tell the food is vegan.

“We don’t always do vegan,” said Cordarrius. “We also do pescatarian. We have our jerk salmon tacos and we have our jerk shrimp tacos and we try to mix it up and do a little bit of both.”

While they mainly cater to vegans, who avoid eating animal products, eggs and dairy, they say they’re actually pescatarians and eat fish and seafood.

Tickets for the festival cost $5. However, children 10 and younger get in for free. There will be places for people to sit and eat. Officials are asking people not to bring reclining lawn chairs, coolers or pets. Free parking will also be available at the River Center parking deck and the Amphitheater.

To buy tickets or see a lineup of the food trucks that will be there, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

