Dry Sunday; Changes Next Week

By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rest of your weekend will shape up to be a nice one with low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. No weather issues expected for the Columbus Fair or any other events that are planned across the area. Looking ahead to Monday we are forecasted some scattered showers/storms in the afternoon at about a 20-30% coverage area, as the first storm system develops near by, good news is that it is a quick mover and allows for sunshine on Tuesday. Storm system #2 by the middle of next week certainly looks more potent, we will have to look at the low end severe weather threat, but confidence is low on that potential. Either way you slice it, showers and downpours are likely, and after the that system moves out the winds go northwest on Friday and chilly air arrives just in time for Halloween weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

