Fall-Like Again This Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sunshine around on Saturday with low humidity will put our highs in the upper-70s after a cool start to the day. We will keep morning lows in the 50s through most of the week with two more fronts in the forecast. Sunday’s forecast features mainly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and dry air still in place. Heading into Monday we will see a touch of humidity return with some showers and storms to the forecast ahead of a cold front - one or two storms could be on the stronger side. Calm weather returns for Tuesday ahead of another frontal system bringing another strong storm or two into our neck of the woods Wednesday/Thursday. Once that front clears though, we are talking much cooler by Friday and the weekend. For Halloween, it is looking like we will see lows in the 40s with highs struggling to reach the lower-70s.

