Georgia graduation rates remain steady amid pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the struggles that many students faced during the pandemic, Georgia’s graduation rate has remained steady with some schools even seeing an increase in those receiving their diplomas.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, the state of Georgia maintained a steady graduation rate dropping less than 1% with a current rate of 83.7% from 83.8%.

Two schools in the Fountain City were actually able to see an increase in their graduation rates. Harris County increased their graduation rate in the 2020-2021 school year by almost 3% from 89.2% to 92.1% and Muscogee county having a graduation rate of 91.2%.

Harris County Schools Superintendent Tyler Dunn says they were able to do this by focusing on the children.

“I feel one of the most important things we do in education is build relationships with kids and families and we were presented obviously some challenges last year and we were able to make some adjustments with how we deal with things normally,” said Dunn.

Several other Counties in the Columbus also maintained their graduation rates with Sly County having the highest graduation rate of 97.7%.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.