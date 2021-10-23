Lagrange man facing multiple charges after 2 injured in shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is facing several charges after shooting and injuring two people at a store.

On October 22, officers were dispatched to the Daniel Food Mart at the 500 block of Daniel Street in LaGrange, in reference to several people that had been shot. Upon arrival, officers were notified the victims had left the location and had been taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, it was determined that while in the store, Jacquavious Trammel and Hardnett had a verbal altercation over an ongoing domestic related dispute. During the argument, Hardnett pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at Trammel. Trammel was struck with one of the rounds and Gabriel Combest, who was standing near Trammell, was struck with the other round.

Officers identified the shooter as Antivolis Hardnett. Hardnett was located close to the scene and was taken into custody.

Both Trammell and Combest went to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Combest was later transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus for additional treatment.

Hardnett was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this case please contact Detective Hall with the LaGrange Police Department at 706-812-1000.

