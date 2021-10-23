Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity theft suspect

(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assisting in finding a man suspected of identity theft.

Authorities say they have an active arrest warrant for 41-year-old Eric Pitts of Auburn.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pitts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison

Latest News

Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 10
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 10
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Lagrange man facing multiple charges after 2 injured in shooting
Lagrange man facing multiple charges after 2 injured in shooting
Victory Over Violence Breakfast happening this weekend
Victory Over Violence Breakfast happening this weekend