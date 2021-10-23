Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity theft suspect
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assisting in finding a man suspected of identity theft.
Authorities say they have an active arrest warrant for 41-year-old Eric Pitts of Auburn.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pitts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
