Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assisting in finding a man suspected of identity theft.

Authorities say they have an active arrest warrant for 41-year-old Eric Pitts of Auburn.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pitts is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

