Macon County School District announces superintendent finalists

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Macon County School District has announced finalists for its next superintendent.

Current superintendent, Dr. Jacqueline Brooks, previously announced plans to step down from her position at the end of the year. She will then take on a new position with the district.

The following candidates have emerged as top three applicants for the position:

Marcus Fuller - Current assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools

Dr. Marlon Jones - Current assistant principal for Anniston City Schools

Dr. Melissa Williams - Current director of human resources and professional learning for Macon County Schools

The search was held by Macon County Board of Education Attorney Alicia F. Bennett of Hill, Hill, Carter, Franco, Cole & Black, P.C.

The public is invited to attend virtually attend the interviews for the candidates next week.

Monday, October 25 - Dr. Marlon Jones, 5:30 p.m. CST

Tuesday, October 26 - Dr. Melissa Williams, 5:30 p.m. CST

Wednesday, October 27 - Marcus Fuller, 5:30 p.m. CST

You can watch the interviews via Zoom or the Macon County Schools Facebook page.

