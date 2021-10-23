Macon County School District announces superintendent finalists
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Macon County School District has announced finalists for its next superintendent.
Current superintendent, Dr. Jacqueline Brooks, previously announced plans to step down from her position at the end of the year. She will then take on a new position with the district.
The following candidates have emerged as top three applicants for the position:
- Marcus Fuller - Current assistant superintendent for Lee County Schools
- Dr. Marlon Jones - Current assistant principal for Anniston City Schools
- Dr. Melissa Williams - Current director of human resources and professional learning for Macon County Schools
The search was held by Macon County Board of Education Attorney Alicia F. Bennett of Hill, Hill, Carter, Franco, Cole & Black, P.C.
The public is invited to attend virtually attend the interviews for the candidates next week.
- Monday, October 25 - Dr. Marlon Jones, 5:30 p.m. CST
- Tuesday, October 26 - Dr. Melissa Williams, 5:30 p.m. CST
- Wednesday, October 27 - Marcus Fuller, 5:30 p.m. CST
You can watch the interviews via Zoom or the Macon County Schools Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.