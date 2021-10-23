Business Break
Nearly 90% of Ft. Benning soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is hoping to return back to normal with nearly 90% of its soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19.

Command Sergeant Ethan Miles says prior to the Department of Defense’s vaccine mandate for all soldiers, only 47% of soldiers were vaccinated in August. Now, 89% of soldiers on base are vaccinated. All DoD civilian workers are required to be fully vaccinated by November 22.

Miles says the on-base medical team, several clinics, and community efforts outside the base helped speed up the time it has taken to get soldiers vaccinated.

He says getting the soldiers fully vaccinated is important to their operational readiness and training that they do at the base.

