Opelika city councilman to resign, citing ALS diagnosis

(Source: City of Opelika)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika city councilman announced his resignation Friday, city an ALS diagnosis.

Dr. Robert Lofton won his seat representing Opelika’s Ward 3 just a year ago, but he says his diagnosis of ALS has taken it’s toll on him.

“One year ago, I ran for the office as Ward 3 City Council member on the basis of hardwork, honesty and integrity,” said Lofton. “As I have been diagnosed with ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease, I am no longer able to perform the duties that I feel responsible for and that the citizens of Opelika deserve. I want to thank my fellow council members, Mayor Gary Fuller, all city employees and the administration for their hard work. It has been a joy to work with them all. I ask for your prayers as I navigate this new journey in life.”

“We are eternally grateful to Dr. Lofton for his leadership and service to our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “He has represented Ward 3 with great honor and a proven love for Opelika. I know this decision was difficult for Dr. Lofton and his family. We ask the community to pray for Dr. Lofton as he fights his battle with ALS.”

Lofton will step down from the Opelika City Council on Tuesday, November 2.

The City of Opelika will hold a special election for the Ward 3 City Council seat on January 11, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

