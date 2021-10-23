Randolph County School System sees record-high graduation rate
Published: Oct. 23, 2021
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - This week, the Georgia Department of Education released the four-year graduation rate for 2021.
The new data shows the Randolph County School System increased its graduation rate to 85.7%, up 7.1% from last year. Georgia’s state average sits at 83.7%.
The school district says this is an all-time high for their district since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation in 2012.
