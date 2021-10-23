Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Randolph County School System sees record-high graduation rate

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - This week, the Georgia Department of Education released the four-year graduation rate for 2021.

The new data shows the Randolph County School System increased its graduation rate to 85.7%, up 7.1% from last year. Georgia’s state average sits at 83.7%.

The school district says this is an all-time high for their district since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation in 2012.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges
Jury finds Russell County baseball coach not guilty, convicted of lesser charges
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison

Latest News

Macon County School District announces superintendent finalists
Opelika city councilman to resign, citing ALS diagnosis
Vigil planned on two-year anniversary of Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity theft suspect