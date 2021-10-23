Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 10
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 22, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Georgia and Alabama
- Harris County(44) at Northside(14)
- Spencer(26) at LaGrange(55)
- Chattahoochee County(19) at Schley County(20)
- Trinity Christian(55) at Brookstone(14)
- Dothan(17) at Smiths Station(43)
- Enterprise(28) at Auburn(42)
- Carver-Montgomery(41) at Russell County(31)
- Lanier(6) at Eufaula(28)
- R.E. Lee(34) at Valley(0)
- Pike(49) at Glenwood(13)
