Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 10

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 22, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Georgia and Alabama

  • Harris County(44) at Northside(14)
  • Spencer(26) at LaGrange(55)
  • Chattahoochee County(19) at Schley County(20)
  • Trinity Christian(55) at Brookstone(14)
  • Dothan(17) at Smiths Station(43)
  • Enterprise(28) at Auburn(42)
  • Carver-Montgomery(41) at Russell County(31)
  • Lanier(6) at Eufaula(28)
  • R.E. Lee(34) at Valley(0)
  • Pike(49) at Glenwood(13)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

