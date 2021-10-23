Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sports Overtime: Week 10 Lineup

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 10 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 10:

  • Harris County at Northside
  • Spencer at LaGrange
  • Chattahoochee County at Schley County
  • Trinity Christian at Brookstone
  • Dothan at Smiths Station
  • Enterprise at Auburn
  • Carver-Montgomery at Russell County
  • Lanier at Eufaula
  • R.E. Lee at Valley
  • Pike at Glenwood

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
Five correctional officers facing charges after inmates suffer injuries
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
1 dead in fatal crash on Lee Rd. 249
Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case
Uptown Columbus Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to hold 8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival

Latest News

Columbus Volleyball beats Rutland, 3-0, to advance to second round
Columbus Volleyball beats Rutland, 3-0, to advance to second round
Hardaway DE Mykel Williams commits to Georgia
Hardaway DE Mykel Williams commits to Georgia
Columbus selected for Banana Ball World Tour, to be held at Golden Park
Columbus selected for Banana Ball World Tour, to be held at Golden Park
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior