Victory Over Violence Breakfast happening this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amidst the deadly violence happening in the Tri-City area, one Columbus group is fighting to bring it to a halt.

The Mayo Village is meeting for its second annual breakfast Saturday to introduce a new initiative aimed to keep young people out of trouble.

The Mayo Group is partnering up with “Shoot Film Not Guns.” It’s a group that hosts workshops for school-aged kids to learn more about the entertainment industry and create documentaries.

People who are impacted by deadly violence will also attend tomorrow’s event.

Renzo Freeman of Columbus is the keynote speaker. He lost his sister, Jerrica Spellman, and her three children, due to domestic violence in 2019.

“We need to come together. Somebody right now is getting ready to go do a crime as we speak. I would just tell him ‘Don’t do it, bro. You’re going to regret this, I promise. You’re going to regret this. You’re not going to be the same person you are now 20 years later,” said Freeman.

The focus at this year’s event is mental health. It’s being held at Green Island Country Club Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. Tickets are available at the door.

