Vigil planned on two-year anniversary of Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - This weekend marks the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

A candlelight vigil honoring Aniah’s life will be held at 11 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Lawn on the campus of Auburn University.

Max Fitness in Auburn hosted free self defense classes Saturday morning taught by Aniah’s stepfather, UFC fighter Walt Harris. The Aniah’s Heart organization also provided safety education and situational awareness classes.

Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019 after last being seen at a gas station in Auburn. Her body was found a month after her disappearance in Macon County. It was revealed that she’d been shot to death. Suspect Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested and charged with her murder. He is currently awaiting trial.

