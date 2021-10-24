8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival held in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus held its eighth annual Food Truck Festival Saturday afternoon.

More than twenty food trucks of different varieties, ranging from vegan to Mexican, lined up to serve people of the Tri-City area. For $5, participants had access to the food trucks and local art vendors that set up booths during the event.

“It feels amazing. We’re so excited to be able to bring feet to the street of Broadway, to our uptown communities to support these small business and local retail shops,” said Tracey Green, Uptown Columbus marketing director. “We just couldn’t be happier. So, we hope everybody is patient with the lines and we are happy that everyone chose to come out and support the community.”

Festival attendees were also able to listen to a live entertainment during the event.

