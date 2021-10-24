Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

8th annual Fall Food Truck Festival held in Uptown Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus held its eighth annual Food Truck Festival Saturday afternoon.

More than twenty food trucks of different varieties, ranging from vegan to Mexican, lined up to serve people of the Tri-City area. For $5, participants had access to the food trucks and local art vendors that set up booths during the event.

“It feels amazing. We’re so excited to be able to bring feet to the street of Broadway, to our uptown communities to support these small business and local retail shops,” said Tracey Green, Uptown Columbus marketing director. “We just couldn’t be happier. So, we hope everybody is patient with the lines and we are happy that everyone chose to come out and support the community.”

Festival attendees were also able to listen to a live entertainment during the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.

Latest News

The event took place Saturday in the parking lot of the former Walmart on Buena Vista Road in...
‘Kay Day’ Fall Festival, breast cancer awareness event held in Columbus
Vigil planned on two-year anniversary of Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Victory Over Violence Breakfast happening this weekend
Victory Over Violence Breakfast happening this weekend