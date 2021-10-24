Business Break
‘Kay Day’ Fall Festival, breast cancer awareness event held in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After losing a friend to cancer last month, a local woman created an event to honor her and raise money for a college fund for her friend’s children.

Angela Floyd came up with the idea for a fall festival. The event took place Saturday in the parking lot of the former Walmart on Buena Vista Road in Columbus.

Vendors came out to sell merchandise and services. Clothing and furniture were also donated to those in need.

“It actually feels good to actually be able to come together during a time of loss and bereavement, said Angela Floyd. “You can actually do something to celebrate her, celebrate her memory, celebrate her legacy, and actually continue on her legacy through her children.”

Organizers say all proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness and survivors.

