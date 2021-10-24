Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died from his injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Columbus.
Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the vehicle that 57-year-old Barry Miles was driving left the road and hit a tree on Wickham Drive.
Miles was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
