Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died from his injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Columbus.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the vehicle that 57-year-old Barry Miles was driving left the road and hit a tree on Wickham Drive.

Miles was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

