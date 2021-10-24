Business Break
MCSD: Less than 1% of students, staff have COVID

(WLUC/CDC)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data released by the Muscogee County School District shows that less than 1% of students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

For the week of October 18 - 22, the school district reports:

  • 20 positive COVID cases and 66 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases among students
  • 6 positive COVID cases and 6 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases among staff members

According to the school’s data, .06% of students and .16% of employees received positive COVID tests during this period.

The school system has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

