Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a teen dead.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office says 14-year-old Jaleel Rasheed Ali was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Calhoun Drive, according to information obtained by the coroner’s office and Columbus police. The teen’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

There is no word on any suspect(s) or motive at this time.

