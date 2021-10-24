Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus

(Credit: KALB)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a teen dead.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office says 14-year-old Jaleel Rasheed Ali was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Calhoun Drive, according to information obtained by the coroner’s office and Columbus police. The teen’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

There is no word on any suspect(s) or motive at this time.

News Leader will provide updates on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity theft suspect
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee

Latest News

Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee
Nearly 90% of Ft. Benning soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19
Randolph County School System sees record-high graduation rate