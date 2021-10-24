Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rollover crash causing delays near Veterans Pkwy. at 11th St. in Columbus

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A rollover crash is causing delays near Veterans Parkway at 11th Street in Columbus.

Emergency crews, including the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire, are responding to the scene of the crash. There appears to be two vehicles involved.

There is no word yet of any injuries.

Drivers should seek alternative routes as crews work to clear the scene.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Columbus couple offering healthy and flavorful tacos at the Food Truck Festival
Update on Circle K shooting on Forrest Rd.
UPDATE: Clerk shoots suspect protecting Circle K on Forrest Rd.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searching for identity theft suspect
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee

Latest News

Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee
Nearly 90% of Ft. Benning soldiers vaccinated against COVID-19