Rollover crash causing delays near Veterans Pkwy. at 11th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A rollover crash is causing delays near Veterans Parkway at 11th Street in Columbus.

Emergency crews, including the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire, are responding to the scene of the crash. There appears to be two vehicles involved.

There is no word yet of any injuries.

Drivers should seek alternative routes as crews work to clear the scene.

Stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.