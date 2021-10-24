Business Break
Tracking Storms for the Work Week

Here is a look at your next 9 days.
By Anna Sims
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Clouds will build in throughout the day on Sunday with highs in the lower-80s. Overnight we will see a few stray showers, and then for Monday we will have a few showers and storms in the forecast ahead of a cold front. This front will make Tuesday cooler and sunnier ahead of our next big frontal system that rolls through Wednesday into Thursday. This system has a warm front and a cold front attached to it, and the positioning of the warm front will be a big driver in determining what kind of storms we will see. If the warm front moves north of the valley we could see strong to severe storms. But, if it stays off to our south we will just see rain, thunder, and breezy conditions within more robust cells embedded within a line of storms just ahead of the cold front’s passage through the area. Timing for now looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but we will continue to fine-tune exact timing and impacts as we head into the work week. Stay with us for more as we get in new data to get a better grasp on this system! For now, Halloween night looks to be cool with overnight lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

