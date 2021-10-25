Business Break
30th Annual Christmas Made in the South in Columbus this weekend
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holidays right around the corner, Christmas Made in the South has just what you need to set your holiday spirit while checking off your Christmas lists!

The 30th Annual Christmas Made in the South is coming to Columbus this weekend - from October 29 - 31.

The hours for this weekend are listed below:

  • Friday 10 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

This event is perfect for your holiday shopping and to find that special holiday gift for that “hard to shop for” friend. There are multiple vendors including: art, jewelry, photography, home decor and even food!

One admission good for all 3 days with a hand stamp. Adult tickets cost $8 and children 12 and younger are free.

The event is located at The Columbus Convention & Trade Center - 801 Front Avenue in Columbus.

For more information, click HERE.

