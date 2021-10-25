COVID cases drops to single digits in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its latest update of COVID-19 cases in its school system.

The new data shows that only three students tested positive for the coronavirus during the week of October 18 - 22. Additionally, officials say two students received notice of possible exposure at school.

The school district reminds parents and guardians that students with symptoms of illness should stay home and will be excused from school.

