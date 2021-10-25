Emergency crews respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle on I-185 NB near Exit 10

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews, including the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire & EMS, are on the scene of an accident near Exit 10 on I-185 northbound.

A witness tells News Leader 9 he was working in the area when he heard a loud sound and saw the car on fire. He says he then rushed over to pull the man out.

(Source: WTVM)

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Drivers should proceed the area with caution.

