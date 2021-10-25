Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle on I-185 NB near Exit 10

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews, including the Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire & EMS, are on the scene of an accident near Exit 10 on I-185 northbound.

A witness tells News Leader 9 he was working in the area when he heard a loud sound and saw the car on fire. He says he then rushed over to pull the man out.

(Source: WTVM)

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Drivers should proceed the area with caution.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee
Rollover crash cleared near Veterans Pkwy. at 11th St. in Columbus
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Defense attorney for suspended DA Mark Jones removed by judge
Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular opens in Columbus
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular to open for season after closed in 2020
COVID cases drops to single digits in Auburn City Schools
Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus