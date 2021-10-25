Business Break
Ga. man accused of using COVID loan to buy $57K Pokemon card

Pokemon cards
Pokemon cards(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Georgia man used a pandemic relief loan to buy a $57,000 Pokemon card.

Court records show a Dublin man is charged with lying on an application for a pandemic economic relief loan about the number of people his business employed and the company’s gross revenue.

Vinath Oudomsine faces one count of wire fraud.

The court filing said he received $85,000 in August of last year, and used the money to buy a Pokemon card for $57,789.

Rare Pokemon cards can sell for thousands of dollars. Collectors have been bidding up prices for trading cards and other mementos.

MORE | Pandemic creates a trading card boom

