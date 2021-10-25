Great Wolf Lodge hosting job fair in LaGrange this week

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Great Wolf Lodge is hosting a job fair at its LaGrange location this week.

The company says it will be hiring for all positions, with lifeguards, room attendants, and Food & Beverage roles being the greatest need.

The event will be held this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the water park resort located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange.

Officials encourage job seekers to schedule an appointments by texting GWLGEORGIA to 25000.

