Great Wolf Lodge hosting job fair in LaGrange this week

(Source: Great Wolf Lodge)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Great Wolf Lodge is hosting a job fair at its LaGrange location this week.

The company says it will be hiring for all positions, with lifeguards, room attendants, and Food & Beverage roles being the greatest need.

The event will be held this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the water park resort located at 150 Tom Hall Parkway in LaGrange.

Officials encourage job seekers to schedule an appointments by texting GWLGEORGIA to 25000.

