Heroes Helping Heroes: Veterans living in unsafe conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Right here in the Fountain City, heroes are helping heroes.

This motto reflects the core mission of the nonprofit organization House of Heroes. HOH is an organization that helps construct and repair homes for veterans in need.

“It’s very sad and you just don’t realize it... you are not prepared for what you see when you go out to these houses,” said Susan Wood, Executive Director of House of Heroes.

House of Heroes - founded in 2000 - is on a mission to improve homes for veterans and public safety workers like Walter Ingram, a 16-year Vietnam War veteran.

“To make their houses safe. That is our top priority,” Wood said.

Ingram’s house had become unsafe over the years and he says he had been living in his house for more than 10 years when his backyard deck began to deteriorate.

“I didn’t have the money to fix it,” Ingram said.

Ingram said he heard about House of Heroes and he filled out the application to be put on a waiting list.

“I didn’t think they were going to pick me. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. I felt like I had hit the lottery,” Ingram said.

Ingram had only applied to have his deck repaired, but when the crews showed up - he was in for a surprise.

The house was pressure washed, refreshed the paint, and repainted the porch.

Executive Director for the Chattahoochee Chapter of House of Heroes, Susan Wood said even the small touches can make a big difference.

Wood said their biggest need right now is repairing roofs and other serious repairs for the 82 veterans on the list.

“We have four of five veterans right now having to move furniture around because there are holes in the roof,” said Wood. “So we really need skilled workers.”

The volunteers repair a variety of things from major to minor.

“We are building ramps for veterans who can’t get out of the house, plumbing, yardwork and things like that,” Wood said.

If you are interested in donating, click here or call House of Heroes at 706-569-7011.

