Mayors of Alabama’s largest cities gathering in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are holding two days of meetings in the capital to discuss legislative priorities and other issues.

A statement from the city of Montgomery says Mayor Steven Reed will play host for the gathering, which begins Sunday and continues Monday. The mayors of Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Auburn, Dothan, Decatur and Madison are expected to attend.

Combined, the cities’ total population makes up more than 20 percent of Alabama’s population of about 5 million people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.