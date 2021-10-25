Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mayors of Alabama’s largest cities gathering in Montgomery

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are holding two days of meetings in the capital to discuss legislative priorities and other issues.

A statement from the city of Montgomery says Mayor Steven Reed will play host for the gathering, which begins Sunday and continues Monday. The mayors of Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Auburn, Dothan, Decatur and Madison are expected to attend.

Combined, the cities’ total population makes up more than 20 percent of Alabama’s population of about 5 million people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee
Rollover crash cleared near Veterans Pkwy. at 11th St. in Columbus
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is again asking a judge for an early release from...
Hubbard defense reiterates apology by former Alabama speaker
JG pkg
Local couple remembers time served in military with former Secretary of State Colin Powell
The State of Georgia filed a new motion today in the criminal case against Columbus District...
State of Georgia files motion asking judge to disqualify DA Mark Jones’ defense attorney
Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia.
Warnock raises $9M as cash flows in 2022 Georgia Senate race