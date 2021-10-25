pOpshelf opening Columbus location this week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Discount retailer pOpshelf is preparing to open its new Columbus location this week.
Parent company Dollar General announced plans to located in the former Pier 1 Imports building at Columbus Park Crossing last month.
The store offers the vast majority of its items at $5 or less. Customers will be able to find items ranging from home décor, arts and crafts, to home cleaning supplies.
Store management says guests will be able to get a free rewards offer after registering online. After signing up, bring your code to the store to claim the Loyalty box.
The new store, located at 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard, will open this Friday. Company officials say the store will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
