pOpshelf opening Columbus location this week

(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Discount retailer pOpshelf is preparing to open its new Columbus location this week.

Parent company Dollar General announced plans to located in the former Pier 1 Imports building at Columbus Park Crossing last month.

The store offers the vast majority of its items at $5 or less. Customers will be able to find items ranging from home décor, arts and crafts, to home cleaning supplies.

(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)

Store management says guests will be able to get a free rewards offer after registering online. After signing up, bring your code to the store to claim the Loyalty box.

(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)

The new store, located at 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard, will open this Friday. Company officials say the store will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

