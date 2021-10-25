Business Break
Red Ribbon Week kicks off in the Chattahoochee Valley

Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas recognizes Red Ribbon Week
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many schools in our area and across the country are participating in a nationwide initiative dating back to 1985.

Red Ribbon Week is an annual event aimed at keeping children drug free. It was started back in the 80s after a Drug Enforcement Administration agent was tortured in murdered. This year’s event kicked off on Oct. 23 and will last until Halloween.

One of the 600 schools participating is LK Moss in Buena Vista. Every day this week, students and staff will dress up according to a theme. With today’s theme of give drugs the boot, everyone wore cowgirl and cowboy gear.

“Our counselors are also going in to the classes and teaching lessons on being drug free as well,” said Lindi Wright, LK Moss Assistant Principal.

“And we do have our Sheriff’s Department that’s working with us as well, but they’re mostly doing the D.A.R.E. program with fifth grade,” said Miranda Holmes, LK Moss Principal.

Muscogee County Schools and Opelika City Schools are also participating. Schools are also able to submit photos for a chance to win an iPad and $1,000 dollars.

