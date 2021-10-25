Riding on the Weather Roller Coaster This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday brings a chance of a few light rain showers back to the Chattahoochee Valley, though many of us will end up staying dry for most of the day. Still, not a bad idea to keep the umbrella around this week! A cold front coming through later today will dry us out again for Tuesday and Wednesday before another storm system heads our way on Thursday. For today, highs will climb to the low 80s before the cooler and drier air settles in tonight, putting us back into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow and Wednesday mornings with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s during the afternoons. A strong cold front associated with the next storm system will bring decent coverage of rain and storms on Thursday, though we don’t expect much of a severe weather threat at this time. The cold front will usher in another shot of chilly air as we head toward Halloween weekend with lows near 50 and highs only in the low 60s through the start of the weekend. Some clouds and a few isolated showers will linger for Friday and Saturday (with rain coverage only around 10-20%), but good news is we should be drying out for trick-or-treating in Columbus on Saturday night followed by abundant sunshine for Halloween Day! The start of November looks cool and dry with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s.

