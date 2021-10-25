Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Riding on the Weather Roller Coaster This Week

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday brings a chance of a few light rain showers back to the Chattahoochee Valley, though many of us will end up staying dry for most of the day. Still, not a bad idea to keep the umbrella around this week! A cold front coming through later today will dry us out again for Tuesday and Wednesday before another storm system heads our way on Thursday. For today, highs will climb to the low 80s before the cooler and drier air settles in tonight, putting us back into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow and Wednesday mornings with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s during the afternoons. A strong cold front associated with the next storm system will bring decent coverage of rain and storms on Thursday, though we don’t expect much of a severe weather threat at this time. The cold front will usher in another shot of chilly air as we head toward Halloween weekend with lows near 50 and highs only in the low 60s through the start of the weekend. Some clouds and a few isolated showers will linger for Friday and Saturday (with rain coverage only around 10-20%), but good news is we should be drying out for trick-or-treating in Columbus on Saturday night followed by abundant sunshine for Halloween Day! The start of November looks cool and dry with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting leaves teen dead in Columbus
Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Columbus
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee
Rollover crash cleared near Veterans Pkwy. at 11th St. in Columbus
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Monday AM WX
Monday Weather on the Go
WTVM Editorial 10/12/21: WTVM’s New Tech Center
Stormy At Times This Week
Here is a look at your next 9 days.
Tracking Storms for the Work Week
The David School hosted its first-ever Falcon Fall Festival and school officials say it was a...
Dry Sunday; Changes Next Week