Some Storms Later This Week; Much Cooler by Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, some rain and a few storms will pass most of the Chattahoochee Valley by to the north, and skies will begin to clear going into the night. It will be breezy and cool waking up on Tuesday, and tomorrow will feature a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Going into Wednesday, highs will be similar with an increase in clouds. Rain chances return overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with most of the rain and storms getting out of here by midday on Thursday. Some thunderstorms could be involved, but the risk of any stronger storms should stay south of the coverage area. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on this for you! Much cooler air will move in after the rain moves out, and clouds will also stick around into Friday and Saturday. We’ll mention a slight chance at a few showers on these days, but rain will not be widespread. Look for highs to stay in the lower 60s with the chance that some spots may stay in the 50s for highs! For the trick or treaters Saturday night, skies will begin to clear and it will be chilly for those out and about. For Halloween on Sunday, the highs will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s with no rain chances. Look for dry weather into next week with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 40s.

