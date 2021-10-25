Business Break
SPLOST early voting underway in Columbus

Muscogee Co. residents will vote on SPLOST during special election
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting for how Columbus’s SPLOST funds will be used wraps up this Friday. Citizens are given the option to vote to approve a 1% increase in sales tax that would benefit local projects.

“We have been able to leverage that penny, and we’ve built the Civic Center, the library, the Animal Control center. We’ve put the polls in place, which now, we’re looking to replace the pools,” said Henderson. “We’ve got three of them that have been shut down for three or four years. It’s the most economical way from the citizen’s standpoint to be able to get those replaced.”

Mayor Henderson tells us about 1500 people have voted early and about 500 absentee ballots have been requested. You can make your voice heard in the special election on November 2.

