SPLOST early voting underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting for how Columbus’s SPLOST funds will be used wraps up this Friday. Citizens are given the option to vote to approve a 1% increase in sales tax that would benefit local projects.

“We have been able to leverage that penny, and we’ve built the Civic Center, the library, the Animal Control center. We’ve put the polls in place, which now, we’re looking to replace the pools,” said Henderson. “We’ve got three of them that have been shut down for three or four years. It’s the most economical way from the citizen’s standpoint to be able to get those replaced.”

Mayor Henderson tells us about 1500 people have voted early and about 500 absentee ballots have been requested. You can make your voice heard in the special election on November 2.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.