Stormy At Times This Week

By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dry weekend we experienced will give away to some isolated storms for Monday afternoon, but we do not expect any severe storms at this time, as highs get into the lower 80s. Tuesday will be our break in the action with mostly sunny skies with middle 70s for temperatures. The mid week timeframe of Wednesday and Thursday will feature our first potent fall storm system that will allow for some ingredients for severe storms Wednesday night, but as of now confidence is low if any severe weather will materialize. Stay in the loop with us but have the rain gear ready either way. Halloween weekend looks quite chill with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s with a brisk northerly wind making it really feel like Thanksgiving over Halloween across the Valley! Get ready! Have great week ahead!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

