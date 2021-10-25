Valley man arrested on 12 counts of animal cruelty

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department made an arrest in an animal cruelty case.

On October 21, Valley Code Enforcement Officers were checking on an abandoned property in the 300 block of Crystal Springs Road. They heard what sounded like several animals in the woods.

Upon investigation, they found 12 pit bulls chained up in a clearing. They immediately called for assistance from the Valley Police Department and Valley Animal Control.

The dogs, most of which appeared to be under a year old, were chained with logging chains to automotive axles and had limited shelter.

They did not have any food and had dirty water. All dogs were showing signs of malnourishment.

While this was being investigated, 41-year-old Latoskie Tamaine Williams arrived and said those were his dogs. He stated that he bred and sold the dogs and that he fed them once a day.

The dogs were seized and were turned over to foster care pending resolution.

Williams was arrested and charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals second degree.

Williams was released on a $30,000 bond. His first court appearance will be on October 27.

