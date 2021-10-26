Columbus man recovering after being shot in leg on Brown Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is recovering after being shot tonight in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a man was shot while walking near the Mystik Gas Station on Brown Avenue. It happened just before 6:00 p.m this evening.

The man told police by the time he reached Illges and Rigdon Rd., he heard gunshots. He then dropped to the ground and realized he had been shot in the leg.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

