Community action program offering seniors assistance with utility bills

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program will soon start accepting appointment for its 2021-2022 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The federal program helps low-income households pay for heating or cooling their homes.

65 years or older residents of the following counties are eligible to apply:

(Source: Enrichment Services Program)

All household members must be 65 years or older to qualify. The assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel, and other factors.

The family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family.

Appointments for Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot will be made by telephone.

Appointment calls for Muscogee County residents will be made online and by phone. Applicants will receive a phone call at the time and date of their scheduled appointment.

Once the phone appointment is complete, ESP must receive the following documentation:

• Proof of income for the past 30 days for each person in the household

• Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household

• Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household

• Current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state-issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc. for each person in the household

• If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2021 award letter is required.

Documents can be submitted at the Neighborhood Service Center in which the residents reside. Residents in Muscogee County will submit documents to the CARES Station located at 1112 Veterans Pkwy.

Appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds. Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.

All other eligible residents can begin applying for assistance on December 3.

