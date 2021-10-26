COVID cases decrease in Harris County schools

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its weekly update of COVID-19 cases.

For the week of October 19 - 25, the school district reports:

13 positive cases and 68 close contact cases among students

2 positive cases and 0 close contact cases among employees

The Harris County School District has over 5,000 students and nearly 800 employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.