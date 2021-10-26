Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID cases decrease in Harris County schools

(KBTX)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District has released its weekly update of COVID-19 cases.

For the week of October 19 - 25, the school district reports:

  • 13 positive cases and 68 close contact cases among students
  • 2 positive cases and 0 close contact cases among employees

The Harris County School District has over 5,000 students and nearly 800 employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle on I-185 NB near Exit 10
Eddy Middle School in Columbus on lockdown
Eddy Middle School in Columbus on lockdown
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
pOpshelf opening Columbus location this week

Latest News

Community action program offering seniors assistance with utility bills
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
Muscogee County School District changes quarantine policy
GDPH: 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated against COVID
COVID cases drops to single digits in Auburn City Schools