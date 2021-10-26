Business Break
First responders on scene of single-vehicle rollover crash in Ladonia(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - EMS and police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Ladonia.

The rollover crash occurred on Northside Drive in Ladonia.

Our team was on scene when the vehicle flipped over and crashed. The car was rolled over on its side.

One person was seen trapped in the vehicle.

Northside Dr. is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with us on air and online for updates on the scene an what led to the crash.

