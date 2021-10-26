Ft. Benning could be renamed to honor Colin Powell; 30K submissions received

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - More people are submitting Fort Colin Powell as the new name change for Fort Benning, according to the naming commission.

General Powell recently died from complications with COVID-19.

The first black Secretary of State completed two assignments at Fort Benning.

Other possible options include Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr., Lieutenant General Hal Moore or Former Secretary of Defense George C. Marshall.

Click HERE to submit your entry. The deadline for submissions is December 1,2021 at 5 p.m.

