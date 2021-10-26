Business Break
Ft. Benning could be renamed to honor Colin Powell; 30K submissions received

More people are submitting Fort Colin Powell as the new name change for Fort Benning, according to the naming commission.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - More people are submitting Fort Colin Powell as the new name change for Fort Benning, according to the naming commission.

General Powell recently died from complications with COVID-19.

The first black Secretary of State completed two assignments at Fort Benning.

Other possible options include Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr., Lieutenant General Hal Moore or Former Secretary of Defense George C. Marshall.

Click HERE to submit your entry. The deadline for submissions is December 1,2021 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

