Halloween Safety: CPD offers safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Halloween is just five days away, but trick-or-treating may happen even sooner depending on where you live.

Collecting candy is all part of the Halloween fun, but traditional trick-or-treating is not your only option.

“A search on the internet will yield you a dozen types of Trunk or treat or fall festival type opportunities that are generally open to the community,” Sergeant Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department said.

Some mothers are already doing that this year.

“We have an event at the Mildred L. Terry Library and they are going to dress up as their favorite book characters and pass out candy and eat snacks,” said one Columbus mom.

“We are attending a karate even where they are having a Halloween bash,” said another.

But for those folks celebrating Halloween the traditional way, Sergeant Evrard says you should do these things:

Have parental supervision

Try not to be out after dark, but if you are, wear bright colors

Only knock of the doors of well-lit homes.

“We like to have the parents out with the kids to remind them to be safe” Sgt. Evrard said.

Evrard also says kids trick or treating in bright colors are going to be more visible, and to be mindful of fences because owners may have dogs.

“If you don’t feel safe going to a house don’t do it,” said Sgt. Evrard.

But trick or treating safety is not the only thing parents have to worry about this year. Trick or treaters may want to consider adding a mask to their costumes.

“Due to the coronavirus you might knock on the wrong door and end up sick the next day,” said Sgt. Evrard.

So, this Halloween make sure your kids are safe and healthy so they can enjoy all the festivities.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is recommending trick-or-treating to take place in Muscogee County on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

