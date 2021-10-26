Business Break
Hardaway High School on lockdown following alleged threat

(wcax)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hardaway High School is on lockdown following an alleged threat.

A student says there’s a Instagram post circling saying someone was going to shoot up the school because they we’re being bullied.

Here’s a look at the post obtained by News Leader 9:

(Source: Student)

We will continue to cover this as more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

