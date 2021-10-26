Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Emergency crews respond to wreck involving overturned vehicle on I-185 NB near Exit 10
Eddy Middle School in Columbus on lockdown
Eddy Middle School in Columbus on lockdown
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
pOpshelf opening Columbus location this week

Latest News

Electric Jesus
Locally filmed “Electric Jesus” to premiere at National Infantry Museum this week
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the...
WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawnmower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic
The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the...
WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawn mower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic
Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely announced she would give away $10,000 and first-class plane...
Spanx CEO surprises employees with $10K, plane tickets