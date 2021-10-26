It’s the Great Pumpkin, Chattahoochee Valley! Or a Cold Front, At Least...

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley is reaping the rewards of another cold front moving through the Southeast, with a chilly, dry, and sunny start to Tuesday! We can expect more for the same tomorrow, though with more clouds around as a storm system approaches from the west. Expects upper 40s and low 50s again tomorrow morning with highs in the low to mid 70s today and tomorrow. Rain along with a few thunderstorms in the mix returns Wednesday overnight into Thursday morning, so you’ll briefly need the umbrella around again! The severe threat looks next to none with the best chance for stronger storms to our south. Though widespread rain will come to an end by Thursday afternoon, cloudy skies and a stray shower or two will linger into Friday and Saturday, which look to be on the chilly side; high temperatures will struggle to get much warmer than 60!

The cold front associated with this next system will also make for blustery conditions Thursday and Friday, so make sure any Halloween decorations are secured! Speaking of, the holiday weekend will feature good weather for trick-or-treating. Cloudy and cool on Saturday with most of us staying try, followed by a return of plentiful sunshine for Sunday into next week! The reinforcing shot of chilly fall air coming behind this next front will put morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s through next week with highs finally rebounding into the low 70s by next Monday. But with the prospect of chilly weather on the horizon this weekend, a perfect excuse to fire up the crockpot in the coming days!

