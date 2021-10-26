Lane closures expected on Dean Road in Auburn this week

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Sections of Dean Road will experience lane closures on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29.

The closures come as Alabama Power conducts automation work for its substation on Dean Road.

Portions of the outside, northbound lane of Dean Road near Annalue Drive and Stage Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

On Friday, Oct. 29, one southbound lane of Dean Road will be closed near Opelika Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and take alternate routes to avoid delays.

